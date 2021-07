DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Daviess County Fiscal Court approved a contract with Gardener Engineering and Consulting to study the Panther Creek Park fire tower’s safety.

The tower has been closed for nearly two months due to concerns over its structural integrity and other safety issues. It was also vandalized a few months ago.

The engineering firm will send their report to the Daviess County engineer with recommendations once its done.