Enrollment decrease causes academic realignment plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– The way the University of Evansville is operating is not sustainable for the long haul according to the university’s president and board members.

The number of students enrolled at the University of Evansville has been on a steady decline with nearly 470 fewer UE students in 2020 compared to 2015. UE leaders say this is something that’s hurting the university.

“Since 2015 we’ve seen an enrollment dip of 17% and that’s where most of our revenue comes from,” said Bob Jones, University of Evansville trustee. Jones confirmed this when he was on Eyewitness News In-Depth with Brad Byrd. “We are on the path of not being able to sustain losses in excess of a million dollars per year. That’s not a path that’s going to create the university we need for the next century.”

According to a email sent to a UE student who wants to remain anonymous, the losses the school is seeing is about $3.5 million annually. This student was told the current draft academic realignment won’t entirely help sustain the university financially. This proposed plan eliminates 17 majors, cutting the philosophy & religion, electrical engineering and computer science and the music departments.

“Music is such a vital role in the Evansville environment. I mean, we provide therapy services, and we provide education,” said UE music student Jessica Smith. She said she’s sad to know her music therapy major may be phased out at UE by fall of 2022. “It was such a heartbreaking news just to read on my email.”

Smith said she chose to move to Evansville since UE was only one of seven colleges in the Midwest who had this curriculum.

UE said they chose the majors to cut based on enrollment data. There are fewer than five music majors per full time music faculty member. Some of the programs proposed to be cut have less than 10 students in their majors.

“The impact of this goes beyond what happens at UE,” said UE alumna Maggie Sullivan. She said she doesn’t agree with the proposed academic realignment. “The idea that there will potentially be students, if UE continues to exist in the future, there will be students that will not be able to major in certain areas or at least experience a Gen. Ed. class with a professor just shook me to my core.”

Several UE alumni are disappointed by the draft of changes. They have been voicing their concerns say the tight knit community and small class sizes are part of the school’s appeal.

UE said if these proposed changes go into effect, class sizes will change slightly. The current student to faculty ratio would go from 9:1 to 11:1.

(This story was originally published on December 23, 2020)