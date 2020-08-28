Enrollment increasing at some Tri-State colleges

(WEHT)- Vincennes University says enrollment in its distance enrollment program and at its Jasper campus has increased over this point last year.

University officials say enrollment at the Jasper campus increased 15 percent over last fall, while distance learning increased two percent.

Meanwhile, Kentucky Wesleyan College experienced an increase in enrollment for the sixth consecutive year. Online enrollment nearly doubled and residence halls are filled to capacity for the fall semester. Nearly one-third of residential students come from another state, with 23 states represented in the student body.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 28, 2020)

