EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Ford Center and Victory Theatre want you to come work with them! VenuWorks of Evansville are looking to fill open part-time positions.

Part-time positions available include:

• Concession Cashiers

• Concession Cooks

• Bartenders

• In-Seat Servers

• Suite Attendants

• Housekeepers

• Ushers

• Ticket Takers

• Ticket Sellers

• Security

VenuWorks will host a job application and hiring event on Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. Applicants can enter at the Corner Club of the Ford Center which is located just to the right of the ticket office on Main Street.

Applicants must be 16 years or older to apply. Some positions may require a minimum age of 18.

Hiring managers will be on site to answer questions and may do on-the-spot interviews. Applicants are asked to bring two forms of ID in the event they are offered a job.

Acceptable forms of ID are a driver’s license or a state ID and a social security card or birth certificate. Both are needed to complete the hiring process.

Human Resources coordinator Rhonda Trail is asking those who are interested to contact her so enough hiring materials are prepared. She can be contacted at rtrail@thefordcenter.com.