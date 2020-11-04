Entire class quarantined at elementary school due to COVID-19

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) An entire class of students at Sharon Elementary are being quarantined due to coronavirus. According to a letter sent to parents, there has been positive student and staff cases in that classroom and in the building that prompted this decision.

The quarantine begins Wednesday and will continue through Nov. 17. Students and staff from that class will be allowed to return to in-person classes on Nov. 18.

