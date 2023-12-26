HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced contaminated soil cleanup of 187 residential properties was completed in the Jacobsville Neighborhood Soil Contamination Superfund site in Evansville this year.

According to a release, the EPA cleaned up soil contaminated with lead and arsenic at properties south and east of downtown Evansville and north of the Lloyd Expressway during the 2023 construction season. This includes Fulton Terrace, Cedar Hall, Jacobsville, Jimtown, Culver, Haynie’s Corner and Tepe Park.

The EPA completed the last of the cleanups on December 8, and more cleanups will resume in the spring of 2024.