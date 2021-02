EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department and the FBI have announced a joint press conference scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. to disclose new information the case of Dawnita Wilkerson.

Dawnita Wilkerson has been missing since June 21.

The press conference will be held in the gymnasium at the C.K. Newsome Center.

(This story was originally published on February 23, 2021)