EPD and state representative McNamara speak out on protective orders bill amid Domestic Violence Awareness Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“Statistically, one in four women find themselves victims of some sort of domestic violence. One in nine men find themselves victims of domestic violence,” state representative Wendy McNamara said.

McNamara said Senate Bill 79 came through to the House and that looked into protective orders and children at school. She had heard some input from Evansville Police Sgt. Matt Karges about violating protective orders and how that was only a misdemeanor.

The two worked together then and the bill was amended. Effective back in July, anyone violating protective orders could now face a felony charge.

“There’s more now that we can do it being a felony. We have better means of tracking them. We have better means of investigating it further and really we’re trying to help them more than just making the report,” Sgt. Karges said.

McNamara says helping victims of domestic violence won’t end here. She said she’s heard from people and wants to bring some changes she wants to bring to the next legislative session.

“If you’re a victim of sexual assault, and the person is on a sex offender registry or other particular situations, that the individual will not need to seek a protective order every two years and be revictimized,” McNamara said.