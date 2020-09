EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – There’s some fresh paint on the side of Evansville Police Department’s office on Columbia Street.

Police say someone spray-painted an anti-law enforcement message on the side of the building Saturday.

The graffiti has now been painted over.

(This story was originally published on September 27, 2020)