EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police say arrested the man they say shot a bicyclist on Fulton Avenue last month.

EPD responded to the shooting in the 200 block of South Fulton Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. on July 19. Police say the victim was shot in the head, but survived and was able to speak to officers on scene. Officers searched the downtown area, including on board the LST-325, but were unable to find the suspect.

According to Evansville Police, detectives received enough probable cause for a warrant for Trevon Brown, 25, and arrested him on Monday night. Brown was charged with attempted murder and is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $150,000 bond.