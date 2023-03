HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested a naked man on Sunday night who they say was blocking traffic downtown.

Police responded to calls around 9:30 near the 400 block of Sycamore Street. Officers say they located a pile of clothing in the middle of the road and Christopher Stinson. Police say Stinson was wearing only a pair of goggles and walking through the Sycamore Street Parking Garage.

Officers arrested Stinson for indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.