HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested a man on Tuesday following a report of shots fired in Dress Plaza.

According to a release from EPD, officers were dispatched to the area of 100 NW Riverside Drive at approximately 10:25 p.m. in reference to a male who fired a handgun. Officers say they observed a vehicle leaving the scene that matched a description provided by a witness and initiated a traffic stop at Lloyd and Main Street.

Authorities say officers gave verbal commands to the three occupants inside the vehicle, but a passenger in the back of the vehicle did not cooperate. Police say the non-cooperating passenger, identified as Khalil Titington, 24, matched a description of the suspect provided by a witness.

The release says Titington continued to refuse commands, and pulled away from officers when they were trying to take him into custody. After Titington was taken into custody, officers say they located a handgun in the area of the vehicle where Titington had been sitting. Authorities say Titington had been in a verbal argument with the other passenger inside the vehicle and he was the one who had fired the handgun. Police also claim Titington had been consuming alcoholic beverages and was intoxicated.

Titington was arrested and transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Titington also had an active extradition warrant for aggravated assault with a handgun out of Tennessee.

No one was injured during the incident.