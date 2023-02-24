HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department arrested a man on Thursday in connection to a shooting that happened on South Weinbach Avenue on last month.

According to an affidavit, EPD was dispatched to the 1100 block of South Weinbach Avenue just before 3 p.m. on January 7 for reports of a subject who had been shot. Police say they located the victim on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. The affidavit says during a review of police body camera footage, the victim said he was shot by “Blu”.

Evansville Police say a search of local records showed that William Elias Jacob Cross, 28, also went by the alias “Blu”. While police executed a search warrant at the home in the 1100 block of South Weinbach, police say they found a notebook on a table in the living room that appeared to be a ledger of narcotic sales next to a small digital scale, and one of the names listed inside was “Blu”.

On January 8, police were able to speak with the victim in a hospital and ask him about the incident. According to the affidavit, the victim told police he went to the home to attempt to get a woman he was dating to leave with him but then he was confronted by a man he knew as “Blu Cross” who started to shoot him with a black handgun. The victim said Cross and three others fled the scene on foot and left him at the scene. During a photo lineup, police say the victim identified William Cross as the man who shot him.

Cross was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Detention Center on the following charges: