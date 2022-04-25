EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested a suspect after a Sunday night stabbing sent one victim to a hospital.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of South Kentucky Avenue just after 10 p.m. in reference to an assault in progress. Police say they located the victim who had a puncture wound in his abdomen. Court documents say the man tried to buy marijuana when he was stabbed by a man outside of the 1100 block of Covert Avenue.

Police attempted to make contact with residents at the address and observed a man matching the description of the victim. Police say they attempted to place the suspect, later identified as Timothy Michael Brown III, but he resisted and use of force was conducted.

During an interview, Brown said that the victim had “postured up on him” as if he wanted to fight. Brown said the victim never made any other threatening or intimidating statements towards him. Police say narcotics were also found on Brown’s person during a search incident to arrest.

Brown was arrested and charged with battery committed with a deadly weapon, controlled substance possession (methamphetamine) and resisting law enforcement. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.