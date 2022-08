EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested two people following a shooting in the 4900 block of Fairmont Drive near Shamrock Court on Tuesday.

An EPD Seargant told Eyewitness News the victim was shot in the shoulder and is currently being treated at a hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say two suspects were caught on bicycles on Boeke and Walnut after a short pursuit.

This is a developing story.