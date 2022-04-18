EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says that on April 17, around 8:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Lodge Avenue for an arson in progress. The Evansville Fire Department also responded, says police.

EPD says that it contacted the witness, who stated that she was outside near her front porch when she heard an explosion. EPD says that the witness told them that when she turned around she saw the offender leaving the scene with a small red gas can in his hands.

EPD says that it tried to make contact with the possible residents of the house this occurred at, but nobody answered the door. EPD says that it tried to call the registered owner of the burned vehicle, but the call went to voicemail.

Police say that a fire department investigator continued processing the scene, and a vehicle that was parked in the driveway on the south side of the house, sustained most of the damage. The house’s vinyl siding also had damage from the fire, says EPD.