EPD ask for your help identifying credit fraud suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A man called Evansville Police when he realized someone was using his credit card information after he bought gas from the Circle K on South Weinbach Ave, across the street from Donut Bank. Investigators say this happened on July 9.

Here are some pictures of the person police believe used the victim’s credit card information to get cash from an ATM at that Circle K. The suspect then drove away in the minivan shown in the pictures.







If you recognize this person, call the Evansville Police Department’s Special Investigations Section at 812-436-7968, or 812-436-7991.

(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)

