EPD asking for help identifying porch pirate

The man was seen on surveillance video taking a package from a porch in the 300 block of Taylor Avenue on June 8.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police need your help identifying this man who is accused to stealing packages from a home porch.

The images were taken on June 8 in the 300 block of Taylor Avenue in Evansville. Anyone who recognizes this individual is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979, or 812-436-4016.

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)

