EPD asking for help identifying porch pirate

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police need your help identifying this man who is accused to stealing packages from a home porch.
The images were taken on June 8 in the 300 block of Taylor Avenue in Evansville. Anyone who recognizes this individual is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979, or 812-436-4016.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)
LATEST CRIME NEWS:
- Woman accused of killing mother and sister in court for the first time
- Owensboro man dies in weekend shooting
- Search warrants issued for 10 people in Posey County drug roundup
- Suspect arrested following Saturday morning shooting
- Ohio Co. woman arrested in connection to child abuse