EPD asking for public’s help identifying suspect in attempted armed robbery

Surveillance image of suspect in attempted armed robbery on January 27, 2021 at the Kwik Stop on First Avenue in Evansville. (Courtesy: Evansville Police Department)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police are asking for your help identifying the suspect in an attempted armed robbery at the Kwik Stop on First Avenue.

It happened on Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. EPD says the suspect told the clerk he had a weapon and wanted money. The suspect did not receive any money and left the store.

Police say the suspect is a male, was wearing a brown jacket, jeans, and what appeared to be green gym shoes. If you have any information on this robbery attempt, you are asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-4025, or contact the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

(This story was originally published on January 28, 2021)