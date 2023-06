HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect in a burglary.

According to officials, the burglary took place in the 700 block of E. Tennessee Street on the evening of May 24.

Officials state anyone with information regarding the suspect or the incident, call the EPD Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7977.