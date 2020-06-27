Suspect arrested following Saturday morning shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department confirmed 24-year-old Siddigga Allen was arrested in connection to a deadly Saturday morning shooting on Chandler Ave. in Evansville.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear confirmed 53-year-old Bobbie Rice and 23-year-old Whitney Allen died in the shooting.

Reports of shots fired came shortly after 8:30 Saturday morning and a witness told police they saw someone shoot one person in front of the victim’s home before leaving in a blue mini-van.

A short time later, police received a report that a blue mini-van was involved in an accident near the 1100 block of Bellemeade Avenue. Officers say they were able to quickly determine this was the suspect from the shooting.

While checking the victim’s home, police reportedly found another victim dead inside the home. Police believe the victims and Allen are close family members.

(This story was originally published on June 27, 2020)

