EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called to check on an ATM from a local bank.

EPD says that on February 15 a local bank was having an ATM serviced when EPD was called to investigate. EPD says the ATM was pulled out from the kiosk and there was significant damage to the front of the machine as well as to the man door.

EPD says upon checking the ATM, the offender did not appear to have gotten any money from the ATM.