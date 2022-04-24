EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say they were dispatched to the Evansville Treatment Center late Saturday night after being notified of a commercial burglary alarm. According to the Evansville Police Department (EPD), officers arrived on the scene and found the front glass door of the building had been broken.

Since the door wasn’t completely shattered, police tell us that no one would have been able to get inside the building through the busted glass. An employee who arrived told officers there are several surveillance cameras around the building.

Evansville police tell us they’re now waiting for the camera footage of the late night vandalism. If you have any information about this case, please call Evansville Police at (812) 436-7896.