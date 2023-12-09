HENDERSON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police in Evansville are investigating after they said Bally’s was scammed out of more than $200,000.

According to a police report, Bally’s had hired a vendor for construction work. The vendor’s email that Bally’s was communicating with ended up being compromised.

Police said a fake email address continued to communicate with the business and a new bank account was provided for payment.

Police said the corporate office did not realize it was a fake email account and Bally’s paid them more than $212,000.