HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a body that was found in a field near the 2900 block of east Morgan Avenue.

According to Evansville Police Sergeant Anna Gray, someone reported the location near McDonald’s Golf Course. Sergeant Gray also says the Vanderburgh County Coroner was called to the scene.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.