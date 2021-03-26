EPD buys doughnuts for Boulder Police Department

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Boulder police got a sweet treat from their partners in blue here at home. Parlor Doughnuts announced on Facebook Friday that the Evansville police Department bought several boxes of donuts for the Boulder Police Department this week. EPD officer Taylor Merriss says this just shows the bond that exists within law enforcement.

“Even though they’re in colorado, we still feel that loss because we are a family. No matter where you’re a police officer, sheriff’s deputy, we’re all a family. We all take the same oath, so everybody feels that in the community,” said Merriss.

Merriss says the department has worked closely with the boulder police department before and felt it was appropriate to send donuts during this difficult time.

(This story was originally published on March 26, 2021)