EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police says over a dozen people have been murdered in city-limits this year alone, and it’s time to talk about it. Many residents have brought up concerns to the police, and EPD Chief Billy Bolin went to social media to address them.

Tuesday afternoon, Chief Bolin shared this statement through Facebook:

“As most of you know, we have had a recent uptick in our number of shootings in Evansville. There is rarely a day that goes by that I’m not asked multiple variations of one of these questions: “What are the police doing to address these shootings?” or “What are you doing about all of this violence?” Both of these are very valid questions. I will apologize now as this is going to be a very long post, but hopefully it will provide some insight into what is happening not only in Evansville, but in cities all over the country.

We have had fifteen murders so far in 2022. I personally feel that one murder is one too many and it’s horrible for anyone to have to bury a friend or family member. That being said, the overwhelming number of our murders could be avoided by people not putting themselves in the situations they do. I’m not saying anyone deserves to be murdered, but I am saying their actions contributed to their circumstances. And to be clear, this isn’t saying every victim of a violent crime has done something wrong as there are some truly innocent victims.

If we pulled the statistical data on every shooting suspect, most would look similar to the twelve examples I’m about to provide you. All twelve of these people have been involved in our local violence over the past year. When the National Network for Safe Communities compiled our data for 2020-2021, they determined that at least 59.5% of all of our shootings were committed by under 1% of our population (this statistic is probably larger as there were no suspects in many of these shootings). Through the end of July, we have taken 307 guns, that were possessed illegally, off the streets. I’m using “Subject” instead of a name below, so I can include juvenile statistics:

Subject 1 (31yrs old)

20 arrests

Firearms / Dealing cocaine / Criminal recklessness

7 field contacts

32 incident reports

17 warrants

Multiple firearms offenses.

Convicted of murder

Subject 2 (21yrs old)

21 arrests: 11 as an adult – 10 as a juvenile

Firearms / Burglary / Criminal recklessness

14 field contacts

40 incident reports

7 warrants

Multiple firearms offenses.

Subject 3 (20yrs old)

20 arrests: 6 as an adult – 14 as a juvenile

9 field contacts

39 incident reports

3 warrants (1 active)

Multiple firearms offenses

Subject 4 (23yrs old)

31 arrests: 12 as an adult – 19 as a juvenile

Firearms / robbery / auto theft / criminal recklessness

38 field contacts

88 incident reports

13 warrants

Subject 5 (20yrs old)

10 arrests: 6 as an adult – 4 as a juvenile

36 field contacts

39 incident reports

4 warrants

Multiple firearms offenses.

Dealing narcotics causing death (overdose)

Subject 6 (19yrs old)

9 arrests: all as a juvenile

11 field contacts

35 incident reports

4 warrants

Multiple firearms offenses.

Subject 7 (18yrs old)

9 Arrests: 1 as an adult – 8 as a juvenile

26 field contacts

42 incident reports

Multiple firearms offenses.

Subject 8 (26yrs old)

13 arrests: 9 as an adult – 4 as a juvenile

4 field contacts

29 incident reports

3 warrants

Multiple firearms offenses.

Suspect in numerous shootings.

Subject 9 (21yrs old)

44 arrests: 8 as an adult – 36 as a juvenile

17 field contacts

104 incident reports

2 warrants

Multiple firearms offenses

Subject 10 (19yrs old) – MURDERED

8 arrests: 1 as an adult – 7 as a juvenile

15 field contacts

28 incident reports

Multiple firearms offenses.

Possession of a stolen firearm

Case was pending at the time of his murder and he was out on a $500 bond

Subject 11 (23yrs old) – MURDERED

22 arrests: 11 as an adult – 11 as a juvenile

15 field contacts

61 incident reports

4 warrants

Multiple firearms offenses.

Subject 12 (22yrs old) – MURDERED

9 arrests: 3 as an adult – 6 as a juvenile

17 field contacts

30 incident reports

Multiple firearms offenses.

I share these twelve examples above as examples of what we, or the police, are doing when it comes to enforcing the laws. I firmly believe that law enforcement plays a role in having a safe community, but I urge you to start asking what everyone else is doing in this process as well. I’m not pointing the finger at any individual entity, but I am pointing out that many people bare the responsibility of what is going on. And before we zero in on any specific person or profession, I would ask you all to consider the pressure from society to change things such as sentencing guidelines, jail overcrowding, reforming our laws, etc. If we want to change the direction our society is going, all of the below have to start taking an active role:

Parents

Grandparents

Community

Churches

Schools

Law Makers

Prosecutors

Defense Attorneys

Judges

Jails/Prisons

Probation/Parole

The Media

Society as a Whole

Aside from the twelve examples of how Law Enforcement Officers in Evansville and Vanderburgh County are enforcing the law, we also go above and beyond in our efforts with the youth and community engagement. All of these programs are geared towards building community trust and hopefully steering kids away from engaging in these dangerous behaviors as they get older. Examples of these initiatives are: School Resource Officer Program, Crime Prevention Officers working out of Middle and K-8 Schools, basketball leagues, youth camps, Disney trips, and numerous other initiatives we’re involved in.

We also have the Group Violence Initiative, where our Officers and other community members have been doing what we call Custom Notifications of people we know are involved with the violence. These meetings are separate from investigations and involve us meeting with them and/or their family members to address some of the root causes of what is taking place and offer them assistance in finding a job, seeking counseling assistance or whatever else we may be able to do to curtail the violence.

I hope this helps to address some of the questions about what we are doing. Our Officers and Detectives do a great job and could use your support and help. This is our community also and all of us want nothing more than a safe community for our families and loved ones.

Thanks!

Billy”