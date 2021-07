EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville said a 7-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the leg Friday night.

According to police, a parent was trying to put their weapon up when it accidentally went off.

EPD said the child was shot in the leg.

Police said her injuries are not life-threatening.

According to a family member, the girl is recovering in the ICU at an Indianapolis hospital.

Police said no criminal charges will be filed.