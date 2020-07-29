EPD defends how officers handled Monday situation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is defending how officers handled a person with a gun run on Monday.

It’s in response to a Facebook post by the woman involved in the incident.

Officers were called to the GD Ritzy’s parking lot across from Eastland Mall for a report of a woman in a car pointing a gun at another woman.

The caller told dispatch the other woman ran off to the nearby Normandy Arms Apartments on Virginia Street.

Bodycam video shows officers locating the car and taking the woman into custody. But when they searched her car, they found no gun. Officers then released the woman.

“We’re not trying to hold you up or anything. We know it’s embarrassing to you, and we’re sorry. And I want you to understand that. I truly do. I’m not going to change what your thoughts are,” an officer is heard telling the woman. “That would be disrespectful as well. But I also want you to understand in the nature of our world anymore and our job, we’ve got to approach our job as we do.”

Police also responded to the apartments but tell us it was a false alarm.

No charges were filed.

(This story was originally published on July 28, 2020)