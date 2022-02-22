EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you could get paid to eat pizza, would you do it? Two Evansville Police detectives looked to accomplish that by joining in on the Cici’s Pizza Challenge.

With $300 dollars on the line, Detective Aussiker and McCormick had one hour to eat 28 inches of pizza and drink 32 ounces of soda. Cici’s says there were two big conditions in the challenge — no getting up and no going to the bathroom.





Our Chief Photographer John Simpson met with the detectives to see if they could slice through the competition, or if they fell flat. Watch our video above to see whether or not the pizza or the police came triumphant!