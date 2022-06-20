EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating after a vehicle struck an 80-year-old man crossing Morgan Avenue on June 12.

Police say the man was hit by the vehicle just before 9 p.m. while he was crossing Morgan Avenue on his way home from picking up prescriptions. According to a release from EPD, the man suffered severe injuries including a skull fracture, pelvic fracture, a spine injury and bleeding on his brain and kidneys. The man is still listed in critical condition.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a 2010-2017 Chevrolet Equinox based on parts found at the scene. They also said the vehicle should be missing a driver’s side mirror and could possibly have other damage near the front and on the driver’s side.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information on the crash or the vehicle involved is asked to call 812-436-4017.