EPD: Driver going wrong way on Veterans Memorial Parkway causes serious overnight accident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a driver going the wrong way on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Evansville early Wednesday morning caused a serious accident involving three vehicles.

It happened around 1 on Veterans Memorial Parkway, between Waterworks Road and the Hwy. 41 Exit.

Authorities say the vehicle going the wrong way hit another vehicle head-on.

A construction worker in the area told Eyewitness News he saw the vehicle turn onto Veterans from the wrong direction, and tried to wave the driver off.

Police say several people, including two of the drivers, were taken to local hospitals.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.

The driver of the third vehicle involved was not injured.

As part of the investigation, a reconstruction crew has been called in.

That stretch of Veterans Memorial Parkway has since reopened to traffic.

(This story was originally published on October 14, 2020)

