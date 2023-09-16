HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a vehicle accident on the Lloyd Expressway late Thursday evening. On arrival, they discovered that the vehicle was upside down and the driver had crawled out through the rear windshield.

Authorities say that while speaking with officers, the driver admitted that he had been drinking before driving home. Police say the driver claimed to have dropped his phone and briefly took his eyes off the road while trying to grab it, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and collide with a guard rail on the north side of the Expressway.

Authorities say that the driver complained of pain from the accident. He was sent to the hospital and after receiving jail clearance, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a charge of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.