EPD: Driver overcorrects, drives into car lot

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police say a minivan driver was worried they were about to be hit when a vehicle tried to pass them on the road, so the minivan driver overcorrected and swerved towards the Express Motors car lot.

This happened Friday morning around 2 a.m. on East Riverside Drive. EPD says the minivan driver narrowly avoided hitting the cars on the lot.

Authorities say there was no sign alcohol was a factor in the crash. Nobody was hurt.

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020)

