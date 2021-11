EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are investigating after a car hit a tree and rolled over near Linwood Avenue and Taylor Avenue around 9:45 pm Monday evening.

EPD police officers on the scene told Eyewitness News the vehicle was speeding when it hit a tree. The car then also hit a concrete pillar and flipped over, coming to a rest on its top. Witnesses told police that the driver got out and ran away from the wreck.

A tow truck was called to take the car away.