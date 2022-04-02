EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At the end of March, the Evansville Police Department said one of their own employees was arrested. That employee is now facing 12 charges of child molesting, court documents show.

EPD say Gregory Galka, a civilian IT worker, has been an employee with them since August last year. Police say Galka is under investigation by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office recent bookings, 57-year-old Gregory Galka has since posted his $5,000 bond and been released from jail. Galka now awaits his first court appearance.