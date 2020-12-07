EPD: Five charged with organized theft after stealing from Wal-Mart

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Five people are facing organized theft charges after stealing items from Wal-Mart Sunday. That’s according to the Evansville Police Department.

Officers were sent to the Wal-Mart on North Burkhardt Road for five subjects that did not ring up items.

Police say all of them had items that they did not pay for when they left the store.

Police say the stolen items totaled over $1,000.

Police charged 45-year-old Jeffrey Cunningham, 18-year-old Patience Thomas, 20-year-old George Felton, 40-year-old Misty Cunningham, and 18-year-old Precious Thomas with organized theft.

Misty Cunningham was also charged with invasion of privacy and theft with a prior conviction.

Felton was also charged with theft with a prior conviction.

GEORGE KELLER FELTON

JEFFREY JEWEL CUNNINGHAM

PATIENCE MARIE THOMAS

PRECIOUS ELAINE THOMAS Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

(This story was originally published on December 6, 2020)