EPD: group arrested after attempted Walmart riot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department says a group of people tried to riot inside an east side Walmart Monday. Police report they became aware of the plans following a Facebook video that allegedly showed several people discussing their plans to riot at the store.

A short time later, both the video and the account that posted it were deleted before detectives could save the video.

While conducting surveillance at the Walmart, police spotted a live video on Facebook that reportedly showed David Casimir trying to recruit others to join in the riot. Police say Casimir operates an account that was tagged in the first Facebook video.

After seeing the officers in the parking lot, Casimir reportedly discussed moving the riot to another Walmart to avoid detection from the police. Casimir, along with Ketia Lapointe and Redlher Joseph, entered the Walmart, where they were detained before being able to destroy or harm anyone or anything.

Police say Lapointe tried to break away from the officers and all three began shouting as they walked to the back of the store. A Walmart asset protection officer told police Casimir was a suspect in a previous criminal mischief incident where store property was damaged but fled from the store before officers arrived. Lapointe, Casimir, and Joseph were barred from all Walmart locations.

All three face preliminary charges of attempted rioting and disorderly conduct, and Lapointe faces an additional charge of resisting law enforcement. Both Joseph and Casimir are from Evansville while Lapointe is from Orlando, Florida.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020.)

LATEST STORIES