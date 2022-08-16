EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – If you were at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue early Tuesday morning, you may have noticed a lot more police than usual. There was no crime being committed though, just the Evansville Police Department’s monthly event, “Coffee with a Cop”.

The event is held from 7-9 a.m. and is meant to help the community connect with their local law enforcement officers by giving them time to talk over coffee and donuts. The idea is to build trust and relationships to hopefully reduce crime.

The next “Coffee with a Cop” will be held on September 20 at the Donut Bank on North St. Joseph Avenue.