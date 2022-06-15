EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police say an attempted murder charge against a 17-year old has been dismissed after a detective noticed the suspect in surveillance footage was wearing different clothing than the teenager.

Denali Thomas was charged with attempted murder after police originally said he shot an officer on May 22 outside of the Corner Pocket bar on Fulton. Thomas was arrested after police chased after the suspect.

Authorities have said that another suspect has been taken into custody, but have not released a name.