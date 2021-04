EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a shots fired run Sunday morning. Police were called to a residence in the 2000 block of N Fifth Ave around 7:40 a.m.

Police say the home had been shot at from the front and the back while residents were inside. Police also found shell casings in the street.

Crime scene was called for processing.

(This story was originally published on April 11, 2021)