EPD: Homicide victim was shot several times before wrecking his car

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating an early morning homicide after several callers reported hearing shots fired in the area of Riverside Dr and Pollack Ave around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Before police arrived, a call also came in reporting a wreck in the 2000 block of Pollack Ave.

Arriving officers found a gray passenger car with a large amount of damage. Authorities say the driver had been shot several times.

Officers treated his wounds until an ambulance crew arrived. The victim was then taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police believe the victim was shot through his vehicle while parked and then sped off until he wrecked.

No arrests have been made. There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979, or the We Tip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.