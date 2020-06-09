EPD hosts K9 certification

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — 22 K-9s were certified Monday to hit the streets as police dogs.

The Evansville Police Department hosted the yearly certification for dogs from all around the Tri-State and one from Ohio.

The dogs focused on narcotics detection, explosive detection and cadaver certification.

Officials say they’re getting a late start certifying this year.

“This year with the COVID pandemic, a lot of agencies have suffered financial hardships not just locally, but across our region- Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio,” Sgt. Jason Thomas, EPD K-9 Unit Supervisor, said. “On those three states of the USPCA, this is the first certification of the year. We usually start those in the spring, so we’re a little late.”

Tests for other K-9s will be held at a later date.

(This story was originally published on June 8, 2020)

