HENDERSON, Ind. (WEHT) –Road closures are in place on Riverside Drive in Downtown Evansville as the “Police Department Foundation” prepares for its annual ‘SWAT Challenge.’

It’s a challenging 5K run featuring several obstacles, including hurdles, walls, and climbing up a parking structure with a sandbag.

The first wave of fans begins tomorrow morning at the Four Freedoms Monument at 8 a.m.

All proceeds from the SWAT Challenge go to the EPD Foundation’s efforts to provide support to the families of officers.