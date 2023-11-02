HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has identified the officer involved in a deadly shooting that occurred in the 1700 block of Evans Avenue on October 25.

According to a news release from EPD, Sergeant Blake Hollins was the officer involved in the shooting. EPD says Hollins is currently assigned to motor patrol, and has been with the department for 11 years and also worked as a field training officer. Hollins is a part of the Crisis Intervention Team.

EPD says Sgt. Hollins has returned to active duty after completing a three-day administrative leave, which is protocol in an officer involved shooting.

Body camera footage from the incident shows Christina McKinney, 34, holding what appears to be a handgun while Sgt. Hollins approaches her. Sgt. Hollins fired his gun at McKinney, who was declared dead at the scene. The gun was later identified by authorities as an airsoft gun.