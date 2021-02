EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police say they have contacted their FBI counterparts after someone attempted to steal an ATM Saturday night at the Old National Bank on West Franklin Street.

This is the third recent attempt to steal an ATM in the Tri-State and the second to take place in Evansville in less than a week.

It is still unknown at this time if the attempted thefts are related.

(This story was originally published on February 28, 2021)