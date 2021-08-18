EPD introduces lateral transfer program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department is looking to hire officers through its new lateral transfer program.

It allows any officer that has graduated from a certified police academy and is actively serving at any state, county, or municipal agency to transfer directly into the department.

Once a potential lateral transfer officer meets all applicant testing requirements, they will go to the top of the hiring list at EPD. Upon being hired, officers will begin with the salary and vacation benefits up to those of an officer who’s been serving for eight years.

Lateral officers must complete a one year probationary period, and they must also complete the field training program. After that year is up, lateral officers will receive a $2500 bonus.