EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Police Department introduced the new Special Events Coordinator Tuesday.

The former Special Events Coordinator, Phil Smith, was recently promoted to Assistant Chief of Police and assumed his new responsibilities January 1.

Officer Taylor Merriss is stepping in to fill the role. She started her new position Tuesday.

Merriss says she is excited about her new role in the department.

(This story was originally published on January 19, 2021)