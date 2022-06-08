EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police responded to a medical assist call on Oregon Street after a caller reported that a one-week old infant was not breathing.

EFD and AMR were on scene when officers arrived and had already begun life saving measures with the infant, but were unable to resuscitate the child. Police reported they found what appeared to be narcotics and paraphernalia in plain view inside the home.

Detectives interviewed the parents of the infant and said the mother, Taylor Smith, went to sleep with he child around 2 a.m. and woke up later in the morning and found the infant unresponsive. The father, Timothy Wilson, was also on scene and admitted to law enforcement that Smith was ordered by the Department of Child Services to not be around the child due to a prior investigation conducted by their agency.

Police said the home had no running water and conditions were not favorable. Both Smith and Wilson were arrested and face the charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.