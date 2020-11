EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Stores were not as packed this year for Black Friday due to the pandemic. Retailers saw a dip in the usual Black Friday shopping crowds, especially early in the day, but the crowd increased as the day went on.

Stores had sanitizer and made other accommodations to protect shoppers. Managers said a major focus this year has been shoppers picking up online orders. Target has marked off around 50 parking spaces for pick-up only.